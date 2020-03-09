DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot for the second time in four months Sunday night.
The 22-year-old victim showed up at St. Mary’s with gunshot wounds to the back and left ankle.
Police responded to a call of shots fired Sunday night in the 1200 block of N. Jasper St.
Police said several shots were fired from a newer blue Nissan by an unknown suspect at a gray vehicle with tinted windows.
Eleven .40 caliber casings were recovered.
However, police said the victim at St. Mary's did not give police any information about how he was shot. So, it is unclear at this time whether he was hit by the gunfire on N. Jasper St.
His injuries were not life threatening.
Police said the same person was shot back in December. However, they said he was also uncooperative with after that incident. So, they are not sure whether the shootings are related.