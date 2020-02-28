DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot while standing outside of his home Thursday night.
A shots fired call came into police around 8:30 p.m. from the area of N. Illinois and N. Prairie.
Officers learned a 21-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police told WAND News they are not sure whether the victim was the intended target or whether the shooting was random.
The victim's condition was not released.
No one is in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.