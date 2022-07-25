DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot while walking down the sidewalk.
According to Decatur Police, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday a 29-year-old man told police he was walking down the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East Leafland when he heard 3 to 4 gunshots.
The victim was hit by gunfire in the left forearm and right hand.
Police said he was treated at a hospital and released. There is no suspect information.
