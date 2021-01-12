(WAND)- Decatur Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Gas Depot on E. William Street Rd. around 11:46 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
After arriving at the store, police found a 42-year-old male inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were described as life-threatening.
Police do not believe this to be a random act and are actively investigating this case.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-4734 or Crimestoppers at 217- 423-TIPS, if you wish to remain anonymous.
