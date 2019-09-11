DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Everyone who was living during the horrific attacks on Sept., 11, 2001 remembers exactly what they were doing.
Corey Kistner does as well, as he was serving his country. Kistner was part of the first Marine Corps Unit deployed after the attacks.
Since returning home in March of 2002, Kistner has done everything in his power to make people remember 9/11.
He hosted a bowling tournament to help raise money for a memorial in Decatur and he brought a replica of the Twin Towers to New Jersey to place next to him while he bowled in the Bowlero Series Event.