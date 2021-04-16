SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man wrongfully convicted of a 1998 murder will be awarded a certificate of innocence after an Illinois Supreme Court ruling.
Charles Palmer was a suspect in the 1998 murder of William Helmbacher, who had reported a burglary at his apartment to police on Aug. 26, 1998. Helmbacher was found beaten to death in the apartment on the night of Aug. 27.
Police questioned Ray Taylor, a neighbor of Helmbacher, about the murder. Taylor, who is Palmer's cousin, told authorities Palmer had confessed to killing the victim.
Autopsy results showed Helmbacher died of brain trauma compatible with multiple strikes from a hammer.
Decatur police had testified they collected Palmer's tennis shoes, which were worn in an interview with law enforcement. Initial crime lab testing showed the shoes had no human blood on them, but police ordered crime lab technicians to take the shoes apart and three blood stains were discovered in a second test. The blood was Helmbacher's, DNA testing showed.
At Palmer's request, a crime lab tested material under the victim's fingernails for DNA. Analysis ruled out Palmer as a possible contributor to that DNA. In addition, previously untested hairs were analyzed, with analysis showing the hair did not belong to Palmer or Helmbacher.
Palmer filed for a new trial in July 2016. The court ruled for murder charges to be dismissed on Nov. 23, 2016 and for Palmer's conviction to be vacated.
At this point, Palmer was free, but he still did not have a certificate of innocence - a document that would be critical for expunging his criminal record and giving him access to financial restitution. Without it, finding a job or educational opportunity could become more difficult.
On Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Palmer only had to prove innocence for the criminal offense he was initially charged with. They said an exonerated person who wants a certificate of innocence does not need to prove innocence in "every conceivable theory of criminal liability for that offense."
Prosecutors had argued Palmer was not entitled to a certificate because the evidence “does nothing to refute the argument that petitioner may be guilty of the victim’s murder as an accessory or as a participant in a felony murder.” They conceded the new evidence showed Palmer was not the primary assailant.
The full opinion from the court is attached to this story as a PDF document.
