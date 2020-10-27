DECATUR Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a call of shots being fired around the 1300-1400 blocks of E. Hickory in Decatur early Tuesday morning.
A man who lives nearby on the 1500 block of N. Lowber informed police he woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of gunshots and later noticed bullet holes in his wall.
The rounds struck the resident's mirror and dresser.
However, no shell casings or other evidence have been located at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.
