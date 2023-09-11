DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man who was charged with the murder of his wife has taken a plea agreement that will land him in prison for 30 years.
In June, a Grand Jury indicted Gary S. Russell, 52, with murder, dismembering a human body, concealing the death of a person, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated animal cruelty.
He had been arrested in early June after he called 911 and told the dispatcher he killed his wife, Cheryl A. Russell, 64.
After further investigation, detectives learned Russell and Cheryl Russell were no longer married but were still residing together.
Gruesome details from the Grand Jury Indictment allege that Russell mutilated his wife's body, concealed her body, and stabbed her six month old dog Charlotte to death.
After initially pleading not guilty to all the charges, Russell took a plea agreement on September 11 where he pleaded to Count 1, first degree murder, in exchange for Counts 2-7 being dismissed.
Russell will serve a 30 year sentence at 100% in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for time served from June 8, 2023 through September 10, 2023.
