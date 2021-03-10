URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who distributed and possessed child pornography will serve decades in prison for his crimes.
As part of the sentence, a federal court in Urbana found Christopher Bailey, 40, was engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse based on a prior 2008 conviction in California. In that case, he sexually abused two children who were 5 and 6 years old and committed continued child abuse of children at age 8 and 5.
Bailey pleaded guilty on Oct. 16, 2020 to two charges of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested in July of 2020 and had been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since.
He was ordered Wednesday to serve 27 years in federal prison. He must be on federal supervised release for 15 years after his release and has to register as a sex offender.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. Charges were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customers Enforcement, the Decatur Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, led by the Illinois Attorney General's Office.
