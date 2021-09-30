DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who set a house on fire twice in the same month has been sentenced to time in prison.
Michael Dixon, 29, had pleaded guilty to a charge of arson in August. Two other counts of aggravated arson and arson were dismissed as part of the partial plea deal.
Dixon had been arrested on Dec. 17, 2020 after a fire on Route 121. He is accused of setting fires at that house in November and December of that year.
Dixon was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be followed by one year of parole. He was credited for time served from Dec. 17, 2020 to Sept. 29, 2021.
Dixon is day-for-day eligible, court records said. The court recommended him for mental health treatment and substance abuse treatment within the Illinois Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.