URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who sexually exploited a minor will spend decades behind bars.
Decatur man Emmett J. Rogers, 47, pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2019, to charges that he exploited a minor in October 2018 to engage in sexually explicit conduct and produce images of it. Cybertips sent by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified Rogers.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm ordered Rogers to serve 22 1/2 years in prison. Hie sentence was for child sexual exploitation and child pornography.
He had been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his June 11, 2019 arrest and will be moved to the federal Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence.
Decatur police, the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S> Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the case.
