DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man will have an especially Merry Christmas this year!
Jerry Purlee bought a Holiday Magic instant ticket and instantly won $100,000.
Purlee is a highway maintainer with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
He and his wife plan to pay bills with the winnings and take a European river cruise.
Purlee has played the lottery on and off for 20 years. He has won $500 twice and $50 here and there.
The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Huck's, 925 E. Clinton Ave., in Farmer City. The retailer received a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Holiday Magic is a $5 instant ticket that features eight top prizes of $100,000.