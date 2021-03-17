DECATUR Ill (WAND) - A proposal from President Biden's Office of Management and Budget proposed to change the label "metropolitan" to only include cities with more than 100,000 residents. Because Decatur has fallen into this statistical area in the past and currently, this city and many other mid-size cities could see a big change in funding from the federal government if this goes thorough.
"Decatur is not a rural community," Rep. Rodney Davis said. However, if this passes, Decatur will be grouped with smaller, more rural towns like Taylorville and Blue Mound. Right now, the term Metropolitan Statistical Area is used in many forms of legislation, Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said. That means that all legislation pertaining to MSAs will no longer pertain to Decatur, if it passes.
This could leave Decatur with way less funding. Wrighton says it will also take away opportunity, because of the stats surrounding areas or businesses use to decide whether or not to move into the area.
"There's many different facets of this MSA designation, it could be for public transit, it could be for housing, it can it's utilized to get and receive statistical data...," said Mirinda Rothrock, President of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. It would create competition with other small towns for money.
"What it would do is if if this changes, it makes Decatur compete against towns like Taylorville and Stonington and others for a limited amount of funding," Davis said.
The proposal is currently in a pubic comment period, that's why local leaders and businesses are reaching to legislators in opposition now.
