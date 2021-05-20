DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's mayor has asked for flags to be lowered to half-staff at all city-owned facilities in memory of Chris Oberheim.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe confirmed this plan with WAND News.
Oberheim, who spent 13 years working for the Champaign Police Department before a gunman claimed his life in a Wednesday domestic disturbance response, used to work for the Decatur Police Department. Current Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz knew him well, as he told the station in an interview.
Before working for DPD, Oberheim was a hospital security officer and dreamed of working in law enforcement.
He is survived by his wife and four daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.