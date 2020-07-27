DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city will issue an emergency order as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In a Monday press conference, the Macon County Health Department announced 62 new cases of COVID-19. The county now has 379 confirmed cases of the virus, along with 23 deaths. Seven people are hospitalized.
The effect of the virus on the county has expanded, officials said in a Monday press conference, with COVID-19 cases happening all over the area and not just in one age group. The public is urged to take the threat of COVID-19 more seriously.
The mayor said the emergency order will be issued in order for an establishment not following regulations during the pandemic to be shut down. According to Moore Wolfe, it provides the authority for these businesses to be closed if they are not taking COVID-19 seriously. She said she does not want to do this.
The order will be in effect until the next Decatur city council meeting, when leaders will make more decisions on its future.
Leaders said Macon County could move backward in the state reopening plan if numbers don't improve. The public is asked to make sure masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.
"Wash your hands, social distance yourself," Moore Wolfe said. "Wear a mask. This is not about you. It's about protecting those around you. Your mom, grandma, the little boy next door.
"Make August a very different month and change those numbers. Save our community and our economy."
