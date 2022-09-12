DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in 2023.
Moore Wolfe has been elected mayor twice and served on the Decatur City Council since 2009.
“I’ve been directly involved in economic development for the past 25 years,” said Mayor Moore Wolfe. “My experience running the Chamber of Commerce, working in state government to create jobs locally, and most recently advocating for the healthcare industry in Central Illinois, gives me a strong foundation to continue serving the people of Decatur in these unique times."
Mayor Moore Wolfe said she has worked hard to build partnerships with other units of government and organizations. “When we go to Washington, D.C., or Springfield to bring home money for projects, we are a united front. With the city, county, business, and labor all on the same page, we’re a tough group to say no to.”
Mayor Moore Wolfe said she wants to focus on neighborhood revitalization, supporting Decatur Police in crime fighting and recruitment efforts, and continuing to grow a strong local economy.
She was appointed as Decatur’s first female mayor in 2015, following the death of Mike “Tuna” McElroy.
She is currently the President of the Illinois Municipal League. She and her husband Doug have been married for 34 years and have three adult children.
