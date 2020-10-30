DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will suspend visitors for inpatients effective Saturday, Oct. 31 due to a local increase in COVID-19 cases.
Macon County currently has the fifth-highest rate of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Visitors for inpatients will also be suspended at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Memorial Medical Center as of Monday, Nov. 2.
“COVID-19 is spreading throughout our community. Many people may have COVID-19, and could be contagious before they are showing symptoms,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “Our mission is to improve the health of the people and communities we serve, and this policy will allow us to do that.”
“We understand this no-visitor restriction is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues,” said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive. “But along with many other hospitals across the nation, we are taking this step to keep our patients, colleagues and community as safe as possible.”
The hospitals will allow exceptions with approval in limited circumstances in areas such as the emergency department, obstetrics, pediatrics, certain outpatient procedures and surgeries as well as for those who may be in end-of-life care or to support a patient with an intellectual disability.
All visitors must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in the hospital.
The restrictions will be re-evaluated as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
“We understand that implementing visitor restrictions is not ideal,” Dr. Mander said. “But we ask that you remain patient and continue to socially distance from those around you.”
“We are taking this difficult step in order to ensure that we can continue to offer all services and continue to care for the community,” Dr. Govindaiah said. “We ask the community support us by getting your flu shots, and by following the ‘W’s to control community spread: Wash your hands, Wear a mask and Watch your distance.”
