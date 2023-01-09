SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022.
Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022.
Girls:
- Harper (8)
- Tied for #2: Amelia (5), Emory (5)
- Aurora (4)
Boys:
- Owen (7)
- Tied for #2: Kayden (5), Hudson (5)
- Tied for #3: Bentley (4), Elijah (4), Henry (4), Legend (4), Maverick (4), Maverick (4), Oliver (4), Warren (4)
