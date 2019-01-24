COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two Decatur men are charged with shooting at someone on the interstate.
27-year-old Martin Novak and 31-year-old Jessie Bianco were involved in a fight with someone they knew while in the Pontoon Beach, Illinois area.
Police said on Jan. 21 around 11:30 a.m. they got into a car chase with the victim. They said as the victim got onto I-270, the suspects fired several shots at him.
This was I-270 eastbound from the Old Alton Road ramp near Pontoon Beach.
The victim’s vehicle was struck by the gunfire, but the victim was not hit.
No injuries were reported from the shooting.
The victim drove straight to the Pontoon Beach Police Department and reported the shooting.
The suspects' vehicle was quickly stopped.
Novak and Bianco were taken into custody.
In Madison County, Novak is charged with four felony offenses: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Habitual Criminal, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number.
His bond is set at $200,000.
Bianco is charged with three felony offenses: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with Defaced serial number.
His bond is $100,000.