Bunch said not only is her daughter upset, but she has to now quarantine as well with her 7-year-old. Bunch said she can't go to work because she has no babysitter.
"It's a lot harder now that the whole school is on quarantine. Good so we can tackle this issue, but it's a lot harder now because a lot of parents don't have babysitters," she said.
With the school closing until Labor Day, Bunch said resorting back to virtual learning will be tough. She said it's hard to focus on work while also helping her child understand her virtual classes. She tells WAND she is hoping the school opens up soon.
Bunch said she understands why the school had to close down, but wishes things were different with Decatur Public Schools.
"Schools should stay in session, but they should handle it differently with COVID cases and everything on the rise, but I don't think it should go back to virtual learning," Bunch said.
She said now her main job is to keep protecting her kids from rising health concerns.
"It's hitting the kids harder, not only COVID but RSV and pneumonia and everything else, so you can try to protect your kids as much as you can, but it's hard," she said.
Bunch said she wants the temporary closure to serve its purpose and contain the spread of the virus.
"I would love for her to go back to school, I would love for this to be contained," she said.
She's hoping her daughter is back at school sooner rather than later.
"I would love for it to die down at the school so she can return," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.