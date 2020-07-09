DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother accused of accidentally suffocating her baby to death while drunk and sleeping in the same bed with him has pleaded not guilty.
Bishop, 32, waived a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try her in the death of 2-month-old Franky Martin.
She is charged with two counts of causing a child to be endangered resulting in death.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Bishop is held on a $500,000 bond.
Bishop is also facing a second charge of violating probation by committing the crime against her son and being drunk when she did it, the judge said.
Bishop was given a 24 month probation sentence on Nov. 8, 2018, after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and having no insurance.
When police were called out for the death of her son on Feb. 27, they said Bishop lied to detectives and said she found the baby unresponsive while he was sleeping in his crib.
Detectives said the crib was filled with books and clothing and being used for storage.
They also said she lied about drinking alcohol. They said she later admitted to drinking an entire bottle of whiskey and a bottle of NyQuil for its alcohol content after running out of liquor. She said she fell asleep next to the baby after mixing alcohol with prescription drugs.
