DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Its been three years this family has been suffering from a wound that'll never heal.
"He was fun loving, he loved cars, and he just loved having fun with life," said Vivian Penermon, mother of Corey Laster.
"He always tried to be a character and make you laugh, but you know its like we don't have that no more," said Shantonia Laster, Cousin of Laster.
Someone shot and killed Corey Laster on September 22, 2019. Reports show someone tried to rob Laster, and Decatur Police say its still an open investigation. Also, no arrests have been made, and Laster's family is still seeking justice.
"I pray that the person responsible for the murder of my son has a conscious," said Penermon.
"How is it fair for you to go on and live your life when I gotta spend mine at the cemetery? Birthdays, holidays, even just regular days," said Laster.
Since Laster's death, there's been many more victim's to gun violence. Eventually inspiring Laster's kids to make a change.
"Trying to find ways to curve this violence. So working with his sons, his legacy, we're trying to make sure they don't fall victim to any of this behavior in the streets and try to become more proactive," Devon Joyner, Executive Director at Old King's Orchard Community Center.
Right now, the family is begging others to put the guns down.
"You don't have to shoot when you're angry. Put the guns down please," said Penermon.
"This is not just Illinois, this is a nationwide problem. And it's on us, we can't wait on someone to fix it. We have to fix our own problems, so that's what we're trying to do," said Joyner.
Looking forward, they say Laster's name and legacy will live on forever.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.