DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur YMCA is offering swimming lessons for children with special needs, an initiative pushed for by two central Illinois mothers, one of whom lost her special needs son in a tragic drowning accident.
Rebecca Kitchens said Aug. 3, 2018, started like a regular day, with her dropping her children off before heading to nursing school, but ended as the worst day of her life.
"On my way to Springfield, I get a phone call that says, 'Ethan found the lake'," she said. "And I could hear commotion going on in the background, and I could hear what sounded like people doing chest compressions and people freaking out in the background."
Rebecca's 7-year-old son, Ethan, who had lower to moderate functioning autism, wandered away from his grandfather's house and into a lake about 60 to 70 feet away.
"It wasn't even four minutes by the time somebody said 'Where's Ethan?'" she said.
Ethan operated at the level of a 12-month-old child and did not know how to swim.
"My niece, who actually had pulled him out of the water, she had told me that by the time they found him, he was floating," Rebecca said.
Ethan was taken to the hospital, where later that day, he was pronounced dead at 7 years old.
Rebecca, speaking publicly for the first time since her son's passing, said she, along with another parent of a special needs child, have helped establish swimming classes for special needs children in Ethan's honor. The 6-week course will be held at the Decatur YMCA.
"We're going to focus mostly on autistic (children), Down (syndrome) and maybe kids with low muscle tone, and then we'll build from there," saidAngela Foulke, director of health, wellness, and aquatics at the Decatur YMCA.
The swimming classes will offer an increased amount of instructors per child, allowing each child to learn at their own pace.
"What I'd like to do is have one or two instructors per six kids, and then also have two to three volunteers," Angela said.
Rebecca hopes these classes can help prevent another tragedy like her family experienced.
"I'm hoping that it'll help even just one kid down the road, from an accident, from happening," she said.
The swim classes will run on Sundays, from March 1 to April 5 and are expected to continue on a recurring basis afterwards.
If anyone would like to sign their child up or would like to volunteer to help teach the classes, they can visit the Decatur Family YMCA or call them at (217)872-9622.