DECATUR, Ill. - In a policy different from one laid out by Gov. JB Pritzker, Decatur leaders will allow families to boat together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in April, the governor announced changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order, allowing people to go boating, but only allowing two people to each boat. The city has decided family members in the same household can go out on a boat together, but still must practice social distancing from others.
One city official argued families should be allowed to spent time together on the water.
"Family members have been tied up in their house(s) together," said lake maintenance supervisor Joe Nihiser. "They've been living together throughout all of this COVID-19 situation, and if they wanted to get out on recreational activities, we are considering them as family members being able to boat together."
The city will issue citations to those boating in a group of three or more who are not from the same household and not following social distancing guidelines. This citation could involve a fine of as high as $390.
Non-family members are still required to follow the governor's two-person boating limit.
