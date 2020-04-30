DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Municipal Band has canceled concerts due to the coronavirus, according to a press release.
The concerts for June and July 2020 are canceled.
This is the 163 season for the band, who usually plays on Monday nights in Central Park made the decision to support the Decatur community.
Band President Steve Schepper and Director Jim Culbertson said they look forward to resuming the Monday night concerts in August if possible.
The municipal band has been performing since 1857, making it one of the oldest nonmilitary bands in the U.S. and Canada.
