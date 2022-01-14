DECATUR, Ill .(WAND) - Before snow fell across central Illinois, the Decatur Municipal Services Department was getting ready to keep the roads safe.
Preparations actually began long before flurries were in the forecast.
"We're preparing in November basically and we use our local weather forecasters combined with a service that we use to determine how many trucks we'll bring in," Byron Bowman, operations supervisor for Decatur Municipal Services told WAND News.
Friday night, eight trucks will service the city's 12 snow routes, divided up by lane miles and traffic.
"Residentials are the last ones to get done. That kind of makes it where people don't think trucks are in their neighborhood. We are - we're out there getting them," Bowman explained.
Drivers will mostly lay salt Friday night, hoping to keep the roads from getting too slick.
"We want to get the salt down before the ice hits so it has something to stick to," Bowman added.
If drivers do have to be on the road late Friday, you're asked to look out for plows and slow down.
"If you can't see their mirrors, they cannot see you at all. So just slow down, give the guys room and if you don't have to be outside - just please stay home," Bowman said.
The department is fully staffed with plow drivers for the winter season. There are only eight drivers out Friday as the snow isn't expected to be more than a dusting. However, they are prepared for the season ahead.
