DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Mural Project is accepting artist design proposals for two 2019 murals.
Proposals for two new murals to be painted in 2019 are being accepted by the DAAC Public Art Committee.
Submissions are due by April 29, 2019.
The locations are:
- 531 N Water St., Decatur (South facing wall)
- 3650 E. William St. Rd., Decatur (Larger east facing wall)
Artists can submit more than one design.
For more information on locations, design recommendations, proposal requirements, and how to submit a proposal, click HERE and download the Call for Proposals - 2019 document.