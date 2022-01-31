DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur murder suspect was arrested Monday night.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, was arrested at about 9:32 p.m. Monday, according to Macon County inmate records. He is accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams.
In a release, Decatur police said on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. they received information that a homicide had possibly occurred in Decatur within in the past few days that had not been reported or discovered yet.
Police said information led them to the 600 Block of S. Haworth Street. A search warrant was obtained for the home and police found Beams dead. An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple massive wounds to her head and upper right extremity.
Boehme faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur police.
