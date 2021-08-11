DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of stabbing a man in the neck pleaded not guilty to charges.
Police said Paul D. Outland, 55, stabbed and killed 34-year-old Anthony A. Jones on the early morning of July 19. Officers responded to the area of Union and Eldorado in Decatur for a welfare check of an injured person and found Jones with a significant neck wound.
Jones was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police said they learned the victim and Outland knew each other before the stabbing and determined the attack was not random.
Outland is charged with first-degree murder. He will next be in court on Oct. 7 for a pre-trial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.