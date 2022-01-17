DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local museum has an exhibit dedicated to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum is dedicated to African American history and culture. In the upstairs of the museum on West Eldorado, an entire wall is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
"Anywhere you go in our museum you are probably going to see a photo of him," said Evelyn Hood.
The museum has photos, information and books dedicated to Dr. King's life. From the marches, to his speeches and even his death the museum has something for people of all ages.
"He didn't give up. I hope that they (guests) remember that. He was not a selfish man, he give himself to the community. If everyone gave themselves to the betterment of the community, our nation it would a better world," said Hood.
The African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. and on the first and third Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The museum has set up a fundraiser for an elevator, click here to learn more.
