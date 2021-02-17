WACO, Texas (WAND) - A winter blast and resulting power outages in Texas are affecting a Decatur native who moved there years ago.
Caroline Forster wanted to escape Midwest winters when she made the move to Waco three years ago. In a historic, freezing winter, she has seen burst water pipes.
She said her time in Illinois prepared her for dealing with unexpected events.
"Innocence prepared me for this," Forster said. "I haven't been freaking out too much. I have just been doing what I have been told. I'm not going on the roads unless an absolute emergency. Stocked up on canned goods and everything like that."
Forster told WAND News damage to her apartment is minimal. As of Wednesday, power is expected to be out for several more days as crews work to restore service.
Texas ran into issues when historic snowfall and temperatures in the single-digits led to a major electricity demand in order to warm up homes that aren't used to extreme cold, which buckled the power grid in the state and created widespread blackouts. Nearly 3 million people in Texas were still without power Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.