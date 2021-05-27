DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The funeral procession for Chris Oberheim drew thousands of people to come out and pay their respects, including Kimberly Lancaster.
Lancaster, originally from Decatur, now lives in Biloxi, Mississippi and made the trip up to watch the procession in Decatur on Wednesday.
"I traveled about 750 miles to be here," she said. "When I heard about it, I had already made plans to come here, but it was kind of one of those things that this is what I got to be here for, this is why I had already made the plans without ever knowing it."
She moved to Mississippi about three years ago but will always consider Decatur home. Her father was chief of Decatur Park Police, so the processional was especially emotional for her.
"This could have been my family member, this could still be my family member because no matter what even though my father retired, my brother is retired," she said. "They're still my family out there. These are the men and women that I've known my whole life."
She said she will always proudly support law enforcement and believes everyone should respect the brave work they do.
"That badge protects us all," she added. That's what it was meant for. It was there for us. It's there for us as a community, as a family and it's not just a local community. It's not just a local family - this is nationwide."
