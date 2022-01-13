DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Raefa Yasin and her mother were in Champaign planning for Yasin’s upcoming wedding the weekend of Jan. 8. Yasin and her mother got a call that a family member died of COVID-19, so they dropped everything to head home to Arkansas.
The roads became icy, and the drive treacherous. Yasin said as soon as she told her mother to slow down, she hit the breaks on Route 48 near Elwin road and lost control. The car started spinning, flew through the guardrail, down an embankment and flipped over into a creek.
Waiting to turn onto Route 48 was Decatur native Duncan Fincher, who was visiting friends and family. He witnessed the crash and sprang into action. He grabbed a wrench from his truck, broke the window and then went back to his truck to get a knife to give to Yasin to cut her mother’s seat belt and free her. He got both women to safety.
Yasin and her mother are both banged up and bruised, but will be OK, thanks to Fincher's quick thinking. Days later, Yasin wanted to thank Fincher. After some searching and digging, she found his mother’s house in Decatur. She was disappointed to learn he doesn’t live there anymore, but thanked his mother and asked her to put the two in touch.
Fincher was grateful to hear from Yasin and that they are OK.
“How do you thank someone for saving your life?” she said. “Somebody that was so selfless and saw people in need and came to the rescue - it was just really, really, really, really heartwarming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.