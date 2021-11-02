DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur is not under a boil order, per officials.
According to the City, inaccurate reports were made stating that the City of Decatur was under a drinking water boil order due to temporarily supplying water to the Village of Forsyth from Sunday afternoon until early this morning.
The City reassures these reports are not accurate and that the City of Decatur is not under a drinking water boil order.
For more information contact Randy Miller, Water Services Manager at 217-875-5705.
