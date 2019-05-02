DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur police officer is being credited with saving the life of a choking infant.
Officer Weddle was on patrol on the north side of Decatur Wednesday when he saw a trace 911 call came out from the area, and he saw a man running with a baby.
The man, Antawn Miller, flagged him down and told him his daughter was choking.
9-month-old Ariyah Miller was not breathing.
Officer Weddle used CPR training to dislodge an object from the baby's throat.
The Decatur Police Department shared a picture of the three to their Facebook page saying, "Ofc. Weddle is a great example of the dedicated men and women of the Decatur Police Department! We are all privileged to serve this community!"