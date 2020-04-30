DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, Decatur City Council members will vote on an ordinance to make it a legal requirement for citizens to wear face masks or face coverings.
The vote recommendation comes after Governor JB Pritzker made modifications to the Illinois stay-at-home order asking residents to wear face coverings.
City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city code change vote is in accordance with the changes put forward by the state.
If council members vote yes to the city code change, not wearing a mask would be a minor violation.
Police would have "broad discretion as to when and where to write citations," Wrighton said.
If a person is caught violating the code they could face a fine between $250 and $500 for each offense. The memo in the city council agenda said the city could take other steps.
Wrighton wrote, the goal is have people wear masks where they are required in accordance with the new state guidelines.
The ordinance amendment would ask that all residents to wear protective face coverings when they leave their homes to report to work, but not limited to the following places:
- Shopping or working at retail businesses;
- Picking up food from a drive through restaurant or food establishment or curbside
- pickup from a restaurant or food establishment;
- Visiting a health care provider;
- Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshares;
- Interacting with customers, clients, patients or coworkers at a place of business or
- worship that is open to the general public;
- Performing services for state and local government agencies, where close
- interactions with other people are unavoidable;
- When feeling sick, coughing or sneezing or otherwise ill.
Exceptions would include the following:
- For children under two years of age, or for those with medical issues that would
- be compromised by wearing a face covering;
- When engaged in physical activity such as walking or running while maintaining
- social distancing from others of not less than six feet;
- When alone or with members of the same household;
- When eating or drinking, whether in public or private.
The ordinance would also allow businesses to deny service to those not wearing a face covering.
To read more on the proposed ordinance, click here.
