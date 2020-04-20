DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Up to 800 kids per week can have a free lunch in a Decatur Park through the month of April.
The lunches are thanks to a partnership between the Howard Buffet Foundation, the Decatur Park District, the City of Decatur Police Department and the United Way.
Every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in April, select parks in Decatur will have to 50 free lunches between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
"We started this when the schools closed. Mr. Buffet wanted to be a part of helping to make sure that nobody in our community goes hungry. So this grew out of that and we were able to help with facilitating that process and being in the parks," said President of United Way Debbie Bogle.
Any lunches that don't get passed out will go to Old Kings Orchard for distribution.