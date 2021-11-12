DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Paramedics in Decatur are reporting a deadly new trend - Xanax pills laced with fentanyl.
"(They're) thinking 'OK, I'll take a Xanax bar' or all these other ones they have out now. Not knowing that they're going to get something that has synthetic fentanyl in it," Eric Yutzy, a paramedic field supervisor for the Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS), told WAND News.
Yutzy said his first responders are now reviving more people who think they're taking Xanax, but end up with a drug much more deadly.
"Basically it's compressed and sent across the border, and they don't even realize what they're getting," Yutzy explained.
What they're actually getting is fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opioid.
"Say somebody that's not used to opiates takes one with a lot of fentanyl in it - basically they'll fall asleep and stop breathing. And if somebody's not there, they'll die," Michael Burkham, director of DAS, told WAND.
It's not just Xanax. Fentanyl s being cut into more drugs than ever before. The problem for paramedics is, the drug is so strong, it can be difficult to reverse and overdose.
"A lot of times we're emptying our drug boxes of Narcan and also using the fire department's Narcan to just get one person," Burkham explained.
But Friday night, the Decatur Ambulance Service received a powerful new tool - a new type of Narcan to fight back.
"You pull your Narcan out and all you have to do is put that in somebody's nose and push this button. That's it," Burkham added.
This new form of Narcan is twice as powerful and can help fight back against drugs that are laced with fentanyl.
"We've had a lot of success with it. In fact I just ordered another shipment of them because we're using it," Burkham explained.
While this tool will help save lives, paramedics said these calls are taking a toll on them.
"We try not to take stuff home, but we all have families. Most of us have kids, I have grandkids. I obviously don't want to see this in their lives," Yutzy said.
Yutzy asks parents to keep their eyes peeled for these look-alike pills, because it might just save a life.
Burkham said the fentanyl seen on the streets of Decatur is usually made in China, shipped to drug cartels and then smuggled into the U.S. He said fentanyl is being cut into everything from heroin to speed pills.
