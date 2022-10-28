DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — October is National Bullying Prevention month. WAND News is taking a closer look at just how destructive bullying can be for children, and what experts say parents can do to protect their kids.
Jeremy and Theresa Larson know first hand how devastating bullying can be.
"Acting out, you know- distant, she's isolated in her room, doesn't want to talk to anybody. Its pretty sad, because we're seeing a change in her," Jeremy Larson, father of four DPS61 students, told WAND News.
"She doesn't like to come to school anymore. And I noticed she has more panic attacks," Theresa Larson added.
The Larsons said they've seen major changes in their middle schooler since she started being bullied at Dennis Lab School.
"A teacher had to go as far as escorting her to class. And one of the students came behind her, with the teacher there, grabbed her by the hair and started punching her in the back of the head. Another one of the girls' friends threw water on her," Jeremy Larson explained
Mary Crisler, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at HSHS, said parents should be looking out for signs like injuries and missing clothing or school supplies. Crisler also warns parents of more subtle signs, like a child not wanting to go to school, changes in their grades, trouble sleeping or even harming themselves.
"The first conversation has to begin in the home environment. The parents have to allow enough of a free environment that the children would feel comfortable coming to them," Crisler explained.
Crisler also encorages parents to reach out to a child's teacher and school administrators.
"They need to feel that within the school setting that they are safe, and that there is someone that they can go to- and have this conversation in confidence- if they're not feeling safe," Crisler said.
The Larsons said Dennis staff have been exceptionally supportive in addressing the issues head on. They are also now helping their daughter transfer to a new school.
"We're switching her because she can't focus, she has more anxiety now. So it will be better if we switch," Theresa Larson told WAND News.
The Larsons said online threats and bullying have also been a challenge. Crisler encourages parents to set limits on phone and social media usage. She also said parents should talk frequently to their kids about who they are messaging online.
