DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Park Board of Commissioners has selected a candidate to fill the unexpired term for a Park Board Commissioner seat.
On Monday, the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners selected Shelith Hansbro to complete the remaining term ending April 2023.
“The Board of Commissioners were impressed by Hansbro’s leadership experience, and commitment to public service. She’s a good fit for the role and we are confident she will uphold the mission of the Decatur Park District” stated Bob Brilley II, President of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners.
According to the Board, Hansbro is currently serving on the executive leadership team at the Illinois Department of Corrections, and has been instrumental in identifying and developing initiatives, policies, and procedures as they relate to department goals and programs.
Throughout the past 5 years, Hansbro has served as the Chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, on the Decatur Celebration Board of Directors, volunteered for the Midwest Day of Impact for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and was a City Council Candidate.
She is also a parent volunteer at Splash Cove, member of the Decatur Community Partnership Board, and Vice Chair of the Decatur Buildings Commission and Decatur Housing Authority.
“As a former City of Decatur and current State of Illinois employee, I understand multiple levels of government and the need to engage and be inclusive of all residents. I pledge to earnestly serve the people of our community, make tough decisions, and be a strong advocate for Decatur.” stated Hansbro.
The official action to appoint Shelith Hansbro is expected to take place at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, August 17.
To contact Decatur Park Board Commissioners, please visit decatur-parks.org/board-of-commissioners/
