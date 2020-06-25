DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is reopening some public restrooms and pavilion rentals.
Changes were announced Thursday by DPD as part of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. The entire state is moving to Phase 4 of that plan Friday.
The following changes are happening:
CURRENTLY OPEN:
- Nelson Dog Park Restrooms
- Nelson Gas Dock Restrooms (formerly the snack shack restrooms)
- Fairview Main Restrooms by Pavilion #1
- Fairview Dog Park Restrooms
OPENING JULY 1 WITH A PAVILION RESERVATION ONLY:
- Nelson Pavilion #1 Restrooms
- Nelson Pavilion #2 Restrooms
- Hess Park
- Mueller Park
- Kiwanis Park
- Sinawik Park
- Cresthaven Park
- South Shores Park
Neighborhood pavilion rental options are limited to Hess, Mueller, Kiwanis and Sinawik parks, park district leaders said, to allow proper leaning of areas by their limited staff. Until they receive updated state guidance, all drinking fountains will stay closed.
“As we take steps to slowly return to our summer operations, we are prioritizing our essential services at our most popular locations to focus on first,” stated Bill Clevenger, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
The public is encouraged to continue following the latest public health information by visiting the CDC website and following the Illinois Department of Public Health and Macon County Health Department.
Click here for more information about activity and program news related to program and facility re-openings.
