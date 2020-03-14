DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Now that the state of Illinois has temporarily shut down schools because of COVID-19, the Decatur Park District is making things easier for local families.
It will be opening it's Schools Out Day Camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Students ages 5-14 can be registered online at www.decatur-parks.org or in person at the DISC.
Kids will need to bring their own lunch. Attendance will be limited to 75 campers a day. They will be divided into three groups of 25 kids each.
“We realize we have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases and protecting vulnerable students and staff," stated Bill Clevenger, Executive Director of the Decatur Park District. "We also want to be part of the solution by providing students with a safe and healthy environment/place during this unprecedented time."
Any kids with severe medical conditions that may put them at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19 should say home.