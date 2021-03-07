DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Plunge Illinois is an yearly fundraising event to raise funds for Illinois Special Olympics athletes. This year, because of the pandemic, it is a "plunge at home". The Decatur Park District got creative and used a slip and slide, kiddie pools, an buckets to #BeBoldGetCold.
"We definitely miss the lake but with the modified course it'll be a lot of fun," said Tony Albertina, a participant. This year, the athletes themselves could not participate but this group says they are doing the event completely in their honor. Region I, which includes Decatur, Effingham, EIU, and Mohomet has already raised $80,000 dollars.
You can plunge at home until March 14th. To sign up, click here.
