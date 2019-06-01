DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Next week the Decatur Park District will start its summer food service program.
It provides free lunch to kids 18 and younger.
Here's a few of the times and locations:
- Johns Hill will serve from 10:30 to 11:30.
- Hess Park will serve lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Garfield Park will also go from 1 to 2 p.m. and has evening hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
In total there are 12 serving sites. You can view them all by clicking here.
The summer lunch program spans from June 3rd to August 6th.