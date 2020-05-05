DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday the Decatur Park District will reopen tennis, pickleball courts and the disc golf course.
The park district said they would be open with restricted play rules. Players will be encouraged to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet to follow rules laid out by the United States Tennis Association, Disc Golf and Pickleball organizations.
"The District continues to monitor the CDC, IDPH and Macon County Health Department for guidance on reopening additional park amenities. Open greenspace, parks and trails continue to be accessible to the public at this time. Please note that users may find limited access to public restrooms and water fountains. Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms," a release from the park district said.
For more information on the reopening of these facilities, click here.
