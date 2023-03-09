DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge across the old train trestle in the West End of Fairview Park. According to the post, a car had entered the bridge and gotten stuck overnight.
The district expects the bridge to be closed until railing and fencing can be repaired.
