DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders have approved an agreement to pay the Shemilah Outreach Center nonprofit for the completion of revitalization efforts in the Johns Hill neighborhood.
City council gave the green light to awarding the organization an amount of no more than $100,000 in grant funds for project efforts. Work needing to be completed includes neighborhood cleanups, minor repairs and yard maintenance of some properties in the Johns Hill project area, among other tasks. The agreement runs through the end of 2022.
A second agreement for weed removal and mowing services was approved by the city. In this agreement, the city will pay Shemilah Outreach an estimated annual cost of $6,120 for mowing efforts in District 1 privately-owned violation lots. It also awarded $31,000 to the organization for the annual maintenance of District 1. This agreement extends until Dec. 31, 2023.
The Shemilah Outreach Center was founded by Shemuel Sanders, the father of murder victim Shemilah Sanders. Shemilah was shot and killed on June 6, 2020 near the Garfield underpass in Decatur.
Shemuel's organization was an effort to transform his pain into acts of love and service. He teaches young men life skills through learning agriculture and performing community deeds, such as mowing lawns.
Click here to learn more about the Shemilah Outreach Center. PDF documents with more information about the agreements between the city and the organization are attached to this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.