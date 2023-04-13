DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department confirmed that a shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. today on the 700 block of South 16th Street.
Officers are still on scene as of 9 p.m. but no other information is available at this time.
