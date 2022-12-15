DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation are asking drivers to be safe and sober this holiday season.
From December 16 to January 2, Illinois law enforcement will increase enforcement efforts on the state's roads and highways.
“We want everyone in our communities to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols. We will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug- impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their holiday festivities safely.”
- When planning holiday activities, make a plan for a sober ride home and remember these tips from DPD:
- Designate a sober driver or make a plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road call 911.
- Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.
- Always buckle up!
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.