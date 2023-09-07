DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department has warned against scam calls being made to area residents.
The call involves the scammer claiming to be a Decatur Police Officer and then threatening the resident with a fine for missing a court date.
The department said that DPD officers will never call residents to pay fines or post bail. "If you miss court and a warrant is issued for your arrest, we will come to you free of charge," stated Sergeant Brian Earles in a release about the scams.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPD at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.